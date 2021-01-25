Tyson Events Center announces live virtual comedy festival

SIOUX CITY -- Professional comedians from the United States and Canada will be participating in the "Saving Our Jobs Virtual Comedy Festival," a virtual event that will run from 2 to 11 p.m. on Feb. 14.

Among the comics slated to perform will be Adam Yenser, an Emmy-winning writer for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"; iTunes comedian Alex Elkin; Justin Rupple of BET's "One Mic Stand"; Canadian funnyman Ron Josol; and the critically acclaimed Tashona Smith.

Tickets for the virtual event are now available at TysonCenter.com. Ticket options are available to watch live on Feb. 14 or on demand for up to a year. One ticket will allow for one device and as many viewers as you like in your home.