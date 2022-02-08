Tyson Events Center hosting Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live

SIOUX CITY -- For the first time ever, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live will be coming to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, for three performances May 7 and 8.

Fans of all ages will enjoy an exciting lineup of epic monster trucks as they experience the thrill of watching the iconic Hot Wheels monster truck toys come to life in a full-size, kid-focused, immersive Hot Wheels experience.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center, by calling 712-279-4850 on online at TysonCenter.com.

