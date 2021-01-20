 Skip to main content
Tyson Events Center to host and paint and sip Valentine's Day event
SIOUX CITY -- Spectra has announced a Valentine's Day Paint N' Sip experience from 6 - 9 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

This fun-filled evening will provide couples or friends a night out to sip, mingle and create art in a group atmosphere.

Painting will begin at 7 p.m., led by professional artists from Poppin' Bottles N' Brushes, of Sioux City. Painting supplies, canvas and step-by-step instructions will be provided to create a fun-themed painting, alongside your sweetheart or friends.

Tickets are now available at TysonCenter.com to reserve a table for groupings of 2 and 4. You must purchase a table in advance for your group, since single tickets aren't available.

A ticket will include a drink ticket, appetizers (from 6 - 6:45 p.m.) and all essentials needed to create a heart-themed masterpiece.

