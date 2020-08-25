Tyson Events Center to host community trunk sale Sept. 26

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A community Trunk Sale will be taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 26 in the parking lot at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

Admission is free for shoppers to attend this outdoor rummage sale.

Those wishing to participate as a vendor may sell items from the trunk of their vehicles or in the space remaining in the designated parking stall using a blanket, tarp or table. Anyone who has yard or garage sale items to sell is invited and encouraged to register to participate at TysonCenter.com.

Set up in the Tyson Events Center parking lot will be between 6 to 8:30 a.m. Sept. 26. No vehicles will be allowed to enter the lot after 8:30 a.m.Parking sale stalls, which cover two standard parking spots, are available for $25 -- single stall -- or $40 -- for a double stall.

