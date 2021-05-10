Tyson Events Center to host Community Trunk sale

SIOUX CITY -- Back by popular demand. Spectra will be hosting its second Community Trunk sale from 9 a.m. tp 2 p.m. Saturday at the parking lot of the Tyson Events Center 401 Gordon Drive.

Admission is free for shoppers attending the outdoor rummage sale.

Those wishing to participate as a vendor may sell items from the trunk of their vehicles or in the space remaining in the designated parking stall using a blanket, tarp or table. Anyone who has yard or garage sale items to sell is invited to register at TysonCenter.com.

Staff will also be accepting donations from participants of attendees who have items they no longer need and would prefer to donate. Donations will be provided to the Gospel Mission Thrift Stores, located throughout Siouxland. As a 100 percent nonprofit, every dollar made at the Thrift Store goers directly to the Mission while helping the homeless.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.