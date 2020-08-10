Tyson Events Center to host new- Drive-in Nights concert featuring Metallica

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Legendary heavy metal band Metallica will be the first rock group featured in the Encore Drive-In Nights series that will be shown at hundreds of drive-ins and outdoor theaters, including the Tyson Events Center, on Aug. 29.

The concert, which is Metallica's first in nearly a year, was filmed specifically for the Encore Drive-In Nights Series.

Pre-sale tickets, available exclusively to Metallica's Fifth Member fan club, will go on sale on Wednesday at ticketmaster.com/encore-metallica and TysonCenter.com. General tickets will go on sale, beginning on Friday. Every ticket purchases -- which admits one carload of up to six people -- will include four digital downloads of Metallica's S&M2, the album documenting the two concert reuniting the band with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra.

Drive-in venues hosting the concert will adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended guidelines as well as all state and local health mandates. Staff will wear personal protective equipment and enforce at least six feet of space between cars.

Encore Drive-In Nights showcases the world's most iconic music stars with performances that can be enjoyed as an exclusive cinematic concert experience from the safety of your vehicle. Visit encorenights.com for more information.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.