Tyson Events Center to host St. Patrick's Day Festival & 5K Fun Run/Walk

SIOUX CITY -- Get ready to ShamRock 'N' Run as Spectra announced a St. Patrick's Festival and 5K Fun Run/Walk in downtown Sioux City on March 13.

Wear your favorite green garb and put on your lucky charms for a 5K fun run and walk. You'll trot through Chris Larsen Park and dash around the Anderson Dance Pavilion on this 3.4 mile course that will end at the Tyson Events Center. The race will start at 11 a.m. and is open to all ages.

Advance registration is $25 and will increase to $30 on March 8. All participants in the 5K will receive a custom race t-shirt. Prizes will be awarded for the first-place overall male and female runner.

Following the race, join us on the outside plaza of the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, for live music, corned beef and cabbage, and Guinness. The St. Patrick's Festival will run from 12:30 - 4 p.m. and take place, rain or shine.

Tickets for both the Festival and 5K Fun Run and Walk are now available at TysonCenter.com.

