Tyson Events Center to host virtual Zoom with Santa
SIOUX CITY -- The Tyson Events Center, in partnership with the Siouxland Community Health Center, will be hosting "Zoom with Santa," on Dec. 12 and 13.

"Zoom with Santa" provides for a one-on-one personal experience that a family can enjoy from the safety of home. 

A person can preregister at TysonCenter.com for a time slot on either Dec. 12 and Dec. 13. Once registered, an email form one of Santa's elves -- including a short questionnaire to personalize the experience -- will contain a link to join the call. You will need a device at home for the call, which will last approximately 5 minutes.

In the days following the call, a person will receive a video copy of the Zoom with Santa (a downloadable link will be provided) and a digital copy of a photo with Santa during the call.

