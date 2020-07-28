Tyson Foods donates nearly 160,000 meals for Siouxland hunger relief

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The Food Bank of Siouxland, Tyson Foods and the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA announced Tuesday the donation of more than 40,000 pounds of protein to help feel people in need.

The protein donation is being made in celebration of the company celebrating the 60th anniversary of the founding of IBP in 1960, and representing nearly 160,000 meals.

Assorted packages of protein will be available in the parking lot of the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA, beginning at 6:30 a.m. Thursday. No appointments are needed.

"We are proud to support the Food Bank of Siouxland with this contribution," Tyson Fresh Meats group president Steve Stouffer said. "Tyson Fresh Meats was originally founded in 1960 as Iowa Beef Packers, Inc. and we are proud to honor our hallmark brand's legacy by championing hunger relief efforts to agencies and helping bring food to those in need."

"With the continued impact of COVID-19 in our community, we feel extremely honored to be partnering with Tyson Fresh Meats and the Food Bank of Siouxland and the Food Bank of Siouxland again. The YMCA looks forward to offering yet another opportunity to strengthen Siouxland."

The Food Bank of Siouxland is a nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization and all donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. More information can be found at siouxlandfoodbank.org.

