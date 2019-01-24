Washington, D.C. -- Tyson Foods, Inc. plans to donate more than 85 tons of food – or more than 685,000 meals – to the Washington, D.C. area to help those in need, including federal workers affected by the partial government shutdown.
With social service agencies experiencing increased demand for assistance in the weeks after the government shutdown, the company is making deliveries to a food bank, a community kitchen and a non-profit group that supports military service members and their families, according to a news release from the company.
The food deliveries will include:
-- Three truckloads of chicken to the Capital Area Food Bank over the next three weeks including one in coordination with the League of Latin American Citizens (LULAC).
-- A shipment of 14,000 pounds of chicken later this month to the DC Central Kitchen, which prepares food for people in need.
-- A 40,000-pound truckload of chicken to the USO Warrior and Family Center at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, on Feb. 6, for distribution by the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore (USO Metro) to Coast Guard workers and their families.
The company has donated more than 100 million pounds of protein-rich foods in the United States since 2000, according to the release.