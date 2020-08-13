U.S. Cellular will host free, drive-in movie experience at Tyson Events Center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Cellular will be hosting a family-friendly, "Movie Under the Stars" Drive-In Movie, Aug. 21 and 22, in the Tyson Events Center parking lot, 401 Gordon Drive, with 150 vehicles getting in free of charge, each night.

Anyone, age 18 and older, can register for a parking pass. Only one person in each vehicle can register for a pass and the passes are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. U.S. Cellular will provide each vehicle a complimentary "movie box" that includes snacks and drinks from local vendors and other goodies.

"As many community events and activities have been postponed or canceled this summer, we wanted to provide a safe experience for people to leave their home and have fun outdoors -- at not cost to them," Mike Adams, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in Iowa and Nebraska, explained. "Nostalgia for drive-in movies has reached new heights, and as a dedicated member of the Sioux City community, we hope movie fans will join is for a night of entertainment the whole family can enjoy."

U.S. Cellular will bring a custom, 52-foot screen to the Tyson Events Center for the movie. The lot will open at 7 p.m. each evening. Parking spots will be strategically mapped to ensure the best viewing angles and distances for peak safety. Audio will be enables through each car's F.M. radio. On-site attendants will guide vehicles for their parking spots and check that everyone follows safety guidelines.

