SIOUX CITY -- The public is invited to "The History of U.S. Federal Indian Policy and Contemporary Nation Rebuilding," at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
The program will be presented by Marisa Cummings, a member of the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska and Iowa. She will use her family's timeline to illustrate the impact of policy on individuals, families and communities.
Cummings will also discuss contemporary issues in native communities as they relate to healing generational trauma and connect to nation rebuilding.
"The audience will gain a better understanding of the history of U.S. Federal Indian Policy and Law and its impact on native communities today," Cummings, who is the director of Native Students Services at University of South Dakota in Vermillion.
Admission to the program is free and a reception will follow.