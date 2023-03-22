SIOUX CITY — With bills that would overhaul child labor laws currently winding through the Iowa legislature, a Sioux City union local is set to hold a weekend town hall to speak out against the proposals.

From noon until 2 p.m., on Saturday, United Food & Commercial Workers Local 222 will host the event at the Sioux City Public Museum to cover Iowa House File 647 and Senate File 542 which have been advanced but not passed by the full Iowa Legislature.

"Any reduction in Child Labor Laws will be a price paid by our states youth. Our states children should be protected and prioritized, not putting our kids at further risk to be abused by corporate interests," UFCW Local 222 said on its Facebook page about the event.

One provision of the Iowa House legislation is that teens as young as age 14 could request a waiver from directors of the state workforce and education agencies to do apprenticeship work in factories, mines, construction sites and warehouses, among others, as part of "work-based learning" programs.

The UFCW local event is also touted as focusing on Nebraska child labor issues.

In February, the federal Labor Department reported that it had found 102 children, some as young as age 13, working overnight jobs cleaning slaughterhouses for Packers Sanitation Services which did business in eight states including Nebraska at JBS Foods in Grand Island.