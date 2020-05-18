Union Co. has two new COVID-19 cases and Yankton Co. has one case, raising S.D. to 40 additional cases

PIERRE, S.D. -- Union County has had 2 more confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, bringing its total to 62 while Yankton County has seen 1 more case, for a total of 41, the South Dakota Department of Health reported on Monday.
Statewide, South Dakota has seen 40 new cases of COVID-19, raising its total to 4,027 people.
There have been 2,784 recoveries, 1,199 active cases and 44 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.
