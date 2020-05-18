You are the owner of this article.
Union Co. has two new COVID-19 cases and Yankton Co. has one case, raising S.D. to 40 additional cases
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

PIERRE,  S.D. -- Union County has had 2 more confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, bringing its total to 62 while Yankton County has seen 1 more case, for a total of 41, the South Dakota Department of Health reported on Monday.  

Statewide, South Dakota has seen 40 new cases of COVID-19, raising its total to 4,027 people.

There have been 2,784 recoveries, 1,199 active cases and 44 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.  

