Union Pacific crews have finished clearing train cars in Sibley, Iowa derailment

SIBLEY, Iowa -- Union Pacific crews finished clearing the derailed cars that came off of the tracks early Tuesday morning in the Osceola County Seat.

On Sunday afternoon, approximately 47 cars came off of the tracks. No injuries were reported in the accident or in the subsequent fire.

While Pacific Union spokesperson Robynn Tysver said the fire is still smoldering on Tuesday, it is expected to be extinguished soon.

"The focus now is site remediation and repairing the track and bridge," Tysver said in a statement.

The impacted cars were carrying hydrochloric acid, potassium and asphalt. A portion of Sibley, a town of 2,600, had to be evacuated.

"The city's voluntary evacuation order was lifted Monday evening," Tysver said. "Old Highway 60 remains closed to allow crews and heavy equipment access to the site. It will reopen when site cleanup is complete."

The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.

