Union, Yankton counties report additional COVID-19 cases; South Dakota's total rises by 40

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S.
SUBMITTED TO THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
PIERRE, S.D. -- Union County has had 2 more confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, bringing its total to 62, while Yankton County has seen 1 more case, for a total of 41, the South Dakota Department of Health
reported on Monday.
Statewide, South Dakota has seen 40 new cases of COVID-19, raising its total to 4,027 people.
There have been 2,784 recoveries, 1,199 active cases and 44 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.
Airline travel in wake of COVID-19
Eight passengers disembark from flight 3351 at Sioux Gateway Airport Friday afternoon. The number of flights at the airport has been sharply cut as a result of sagging demand.
Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal
Southern Hills Mall openings after COVID-19
Customers gather outside the Southern Hills Mall before opening time, Wednesday morning, after COVID-19 caused businesses to close.
Jesse Brothers
SNL Zoom call in COVID-19 quarantine
The cast of "Saturday Night Live" recently performed a skit about conducting Zoom calls while in quarantine.
Jesse Brothers
COVID-19 USD business students
Venky Venkatachalam, professor and dean of the Beacom School of Business at the University of South Dakota, and faculty members have developed Coyote Business Consulting Group to help businesses disrupted by the novel coronavirus pandemic. At no cost to participants, teams of students will consult with businesses this summer to help them solve problems caused by COVID-19.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Restaurants reopen in Le Mars after COVID-19
Maggie Roomey picks up her to-go order of a buffalo chicken wrap and two chicken salads, Thursday, at 4 Brothers Bar & Grill in Le Mars, Iowa, May 14, 2020.
Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal
Restaurants reopen in Le Mars after COVID-19
A buffalo chick wrap is ready to be served, Thursday, at 4 Brothers Bar & Grill in Le Mars, Iowa, May 14, 2020.
Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal
Restaurants reopen in Le Mars after COVID-19
Line chef Tyler Danbom prepares chicken and burgers, Thursday, at 4 Brothers Bar & Grill in Le Mars, Iowa.
Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal
Restaurants reopen in Le Mars after COVID-19
Hostess Mickey Luken sanitizes menus, Thursday, at 4 Brothers Bar & Grill in Le Mars, Iowa, May 14, 2020.
Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal
Test Iowa site set up at Storm Lake
Capt. Sam Otto stands near the entrance of the Test Iowa site in the parking lot at Storm Lake High School in Storm Lake, Iowa, Friday, after setup has just finished at the site May 15, 2020.
Jesse Brothers
