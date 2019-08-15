NORTH SIOUX CITY -- United Way of Siouxland launches its 2019-20 with a kickoff, Thursday, at the CNOS/United Sports Academy.
With members of the Briar Cliff University dance team revving up the crowd, a goal of more than $3.46 million was announced for this year's United Way's "Change the Game" campaign.
"A gift to United Way of Siouxland is an investment in our community," said Renee Beaulieu. "With a focus on health, education and financial stability, every dollar donated goes directly to fund local programs that help support kids, adults and families."
Beaulieu, of Thompson Electric/Thompson Innovation and 4B Construction, is co-chair of the United Way campaign, along with her husband, Brent Beaulieu.
United Way of Siouxland fights for the health, education and financial stability in the community. The cumulative reach of their efforts supported 82 local programs in 2018.
In addition to the Siouxland and Le Mars programs, four FOCUS grants were awarded to the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA (Y-Club Before and After School Care); Lila Mae's House (a house for victims of sex trafficking); Plains Area Mental Health (mental health first aid); and the Warming Shelter (Bridge the Gap). All of these projects have outcomes that align with the goals of the United Way of Siouxland.
To get involved, visit unitedwaysiouxland.com or call 712-255-3551.