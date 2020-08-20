United Way of Siouxland kicks off 2020-21 campaign

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- United Way of Siouxland launched its 2020-21 campaign with a kickoff celebration at the Siouxland Expo Center on Thursday

Jeff Lapke, with Central Bank, and Pam Lapke, of the Thejewelrylady.org, are this year's campaign chairs. Security National Bank was named 2020's Major Business of the Year. Henjes, Conner & Williams, P.C. was named Medium Business of the Year. Heritage Bank N.A. was named Small Business of the Year. Gelita USA, Inc. was named Most Improved Campaign of the Year. Sterling was named the Best New Campaign of the Year.

"A gift to United Way of Siouxland is an investment in our community," Jeff Lapke said. "They help feed those facing food insecurity prepare children for success in school, work and life; and connect those in financial distress to pay bills and stay in their homes."

"Because of everyone's past support, our community was ready to respond to COVID," United Way of Siouxland president Heather Hennings said. "We've been responding to local needs and society's most pressing problems for 99 years. COVID-19 is a new challenge for us but United Way is up for it."

This year, United Way is making participation easier with virtual rallies and speakers, online pledging and more.