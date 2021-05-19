United Way of Siouxland to kick off 100 Year Celebration June 9

SIOUX CITY -- United Way of Siouxland will kick off its 100 Year Celebration at 11 a.m. June 9 at Pearl Street Park, 704 Pearl St.

Campaign chairs Chad Jensen, Kellee Kriese and Paul Connor with Tyson Fresh Meats will lead the charge for this year’s campaign and will announce this year’s campaign call to action, “Get on the Bus.”

They will also share the impact that United Way of Siouxland has had on the community over the last 100 years.

Masks and distancing are encouraged, according to an announcement of the event.

United Way of Siouxland was incorporated on Oct. 20, 1921 as The Federation of Charities and Social Agencies of Sioux City to raise funds for 15 Sioux City agencies.

The first year’s campaign raised more than $125,000 under the direction of board president F.S. McCornack, and campaign chair, D.P. Mahoney. In 2021, United Way of Siouxland raised over $3.2 million. This past year, more than 80 local programs benefited from the generosity of the Siouxland community.

