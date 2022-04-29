 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UnityPoint Clinic -- Marketplace to open on Monday

unitypoint clinic -- marketplace
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- UnityPoint Health - Sioux City will be opening its UnityPoint Clinic -- Marketplace to patients Monday, providing both family medicine and urgent care services to patients and residents of the city's northside.

"We are so excited to be able to serve our patients in this new clinic," Jane Arnold, regional vice president of ambulatory operations at UnityPoint Health -- Sioux City, said in a statement. 

Located at 3035 Hamilton Blvd., UnityPoint Clinic -- Marketplace includes 7,742 square feet of space and will be home to UnityPoint Clinic providers Stephen Pallone and Jeanne Rasmussen, with space for four additional providers.

Family medicine is available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with urgent care initially opened with limited hours from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

A ribbon-cutting and community open house will be held 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 23.

