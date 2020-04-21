UnityPoint Health announced temporary staffing changes in response to COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES -- UnityPoint Health announced a temporary reduction in hours for certain team members, limited furloughs and salary reductions for executives.

The staffing changes, which are in response to COVID-19, will take place effectively on April 26 and includes UnityPoint Health St. Luke's in Sioux City.

Like health systems across the nation, UnityPoint Health hospitals and clinics are facing unprecedented challenges and volume declines as a result of the global pandemic. That included pausing elective services, deferring or delaying all capital projects, reducing unnecessary spending and now, implementing additional workforce changes.

“The COVID-19 crisis has challenged UnityPoint Health as a care provider and as an employer,” said UnityPoint Health President and CEO Kevin Vermeer in a statement “While we remain focused on providing the best care possible for our patients, it’s critical we conserve our resources wherever possible. These changes in our workforce are needed to ensure we can continue meeting the healthcare needs of our communities into the future."

UnityPoint Health is providing resources to affected team members including continuation of benefits and financial assistance resources where applicable.