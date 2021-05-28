UnityPoint St. Luke’s to hand out children’s bike helmets Saturday

SIOUX CITY -- UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's staff and emergency professionals will be handing out free bicycle helmets Saturday at the Sioux City Farmers Market.

The emergency professionals also will be educating families about the importance of bicycle safety and helmet use. From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 360 bicycle helmets will be given away, thanks to St. Luke's Children's Miracle Network.

UnityPoint says the purpose of the event is to improve bicycle safety and further support its mission to improve the health of the communities the health system serves.

The Farmers Market is located in the Tyson Events Center parking lot at the corner of Tri-View Avenue and Pearl Street.

