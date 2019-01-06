SIOUX CITY -- An unoccupied west side duplex was damaged by a fire early Sunday morning.
Robert Wilson, an assistant fire chief with Sioux City Fire Rescue, said fire crews were called to 122-124 Market St. shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday.
"Crews encountered some fire coming from the rear of the structure; some of it was involved with natural gas," Wilson said.
Firefighters remained on scene for the next five hours. MidAmerican Energy had to be called in at one point to shut off the gas.
"It was made somewhat difficult because the natural gas was free-flowing for a while," Wilson said.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, though Wilson said the natural gas contributed to the fire to some extent. He said the duplex sustained "rather severe" damage and was red-tagged by the city as unfit for occupation.