 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

UPDATE: An icy start for Siouxland commuters on Tuesday morning

  • Updated
  • 0
Icy weather

Yen Nguyen scrapes ice off of a car parked along Pierce Street north of Downtown Sioux City early Tuesday morning, Feb. 22, 2022. According to the National Weather Service, Sioux City was expected to receive about an inch of snow, but that is on top of a layer of freezing drizzle that fell Monday night into Tuesday.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Slick roads and icy conditions contributed to a few minor fender-benders for commuters Tuesday morning.

An estimated half-inch of snow and drizzle fell throughout metro Sioux City, causing area schools to cancel classes. 

Due to icy road conditions, Sioux City Community Schools canceled classes for Tuesday. Parent-teacher conferences will be held virtually as planned or teachers will reach out to reschedule in-person conferences with families, according to communication director Leslie Heying.

Other schools canceling classes were Bishop Heelan Catholic and Siouxland Christian Schools. 

Alex Trellinger, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, snow will likely be out of the area by noon.

However, a north/northwest wind gusting to more than 30 mph will keep things blustery.

"Sioux City's high will top off at 9 degrees on Tuesday," he said. "Tuesday's overnight temp will dip to a chilly eight below, with wind chill values as low as 26 below."

People are also reading…

Don't expect a fast warmup, Trellinger said.

Wednesday's high will hit 13 degrees, while Wednesday night's low should bottom out at two below. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nominate Siouxland nurses who go above and beyond

Nominate Siouxland nurses who go above and beyond

The role that nurses play in our community has never been greater. This is why the Journal is asking readers to nominate extraordinary nurses in Siouxland who go above and beyond in delivering compassionate care.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sleek 'Unique 71' yacht uses blade shape to cut through waves

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News