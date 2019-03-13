SIOUX COUNTY -- The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Big Sioux River, above Hawarden, the Sioux County Sheriff's Office reported late Wednesday morning.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY -- The north lane of Highway 75, between Hinton and Merrill, has water flowing onto the road.
The Merrill Police Department and the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office were on the scene, Wednesday morning, directing traffic.
Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew said that Old Highway 141, west of Holly Springs to K67; Old Highway 141 from D38 to Bronson Blacktop are closed due to water in the roadways.
Drew advises that motorists use caution as flash flooding is occurring in low-lying areas.
In Nebraska, numerous highways and roads were closed due to flooding. According to Nebraska 511, Highway 75 from Dakota City to Winnebago was closed; Nebraska Highway 9 from Thurston to the intersection with Highway 51; Highway 12 was closed from 537th Avenue and Crofton; and Highway 20 was closed between 565th Avenue and Highway 57. Roadway flooding and wet pavement were reported virtually everywhere.
