UPDATE: COVID-19 hospitalizations more than double as Woodbury County reports 115 new cases

SIOUX CITY -- The number of people hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 in Sioux City hospitals has more than doubled, the Siouxland District Health Department reported Monday.
Seventeen patients are currently hospitalized, up from 7 on Sunday, according to data released by district health. Of the 25 hospitalized since the pandemic began, eight have been discharged.
Siouxland District Health on Monday reported additional 115 cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing Woodbury County's total positive cases to 606.
Public health officials have yet to acknowledge a specific source for the surge in cases, and has refused to discuss a possible link to the Dakota City, Nebraska, Tyson Fresh Meats plant, where the first person to die of COVID-19 in Woodbury County had worked. The health department on Friday disclosed that "a significant majority of the people in our community who have tested positive work in another state in industries that are particularly hard hit by COVID-19, or are close contacts of these workers."
Of the 2,094 total tested in Woodbury County, 24 percent have tested positive. A total of 56 people in the county have recovered, up from 39 the previous day. The department noted the number of recoveries is expected to continue to rise in coming days as health officials re-visit patients who have self-quarantined for 14 days.
Iowa has recorded 5,476 cases as of Sunday evening, according to Iowa Department of Public Health Data. Those figures do not include the latest Woodbury County cases.
