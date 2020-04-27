UPDATE: COVID-19 hospitalizations more than double as Woodbury County reports 115 new cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- The number of people hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 in Sioux City hospitals has more than doubled, the Siouxland District Health Department reported Monday.

Seventeen patients are currently hospitalized, up from 7 on Sunday, according to data released by district health. Of the 25 hospitalized since the pandemic began, eight have been discharged.

Siouxland District Health on Monday reported additional 115 cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing Woodbury County's total positive cases to 606.

Public health officials have yet to acknowledge a specific source for the surge in cases, and has refused to discuss a possible link to the Dakota City, Nebraska, Tyson Fresh Meats plant, where the first person to die of COVID-19 in Woodbury County had worked. The health department on Friday disclosed that "a significant majority of the people in our community who have tested positive work in another state in industries that are particularly hard hit by COVID-19, or are close contacts of these workers."