NEAR ELK POINT, S.D. -- According to a tweet Wednesday morning from SD Clearpath 511, Interstate 29 has reopened between Exit 9 near Jefferson and Exit 18 near Elk Point.
The interstate was shut down earlier in the morning after a traffic accident.
PREVIOUS STORY:
Traffic heading north and south on Interstate 29, near Elk Point, is being diverted because of an accident that occurred around 7 a.m. Wednesday.
The Interstate is currently closed between Jefferson and Elk Point.
