Jefferson flooding

Jefferson Fire Department member Gary Schaeffer directs traffic through floodwaters at the intersection of East Dakota and Main Streets Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Jefferson, South Dakota. Interstate 29 traffic was being diverted through the town after the interstate north of Jefferson was shut down due to a traffic accident involving hazardous materials.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

NEAR ELK POINT, S.D. -- According to a tweet Wednesday morning from South Dakota Clearpath 511, Interstate 29 has reopened between Exit 9 near Jefferson and Exit 18 near Elk Point. 

The interstate was shut down earlier in the morning after a traffic accident involving hazardous materials. Flooding concerns are also affecting travel in the area. 

PREVIOUS STORY:

Traffic heading north and south on Interstate 29 near Elk Point is being diverted because of an accident that occurred around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The interstate is currently closed between Jefferson and Elk Point.

Check back with the Journal as we will update this story when more information become available.

