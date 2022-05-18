UPDATE: North Sioux City laundry facility sees Tuesday morning blaze

UPDATE: NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Investigators are still looking into the cause of a fire that occurred at a North Sioux City business early Tuesday morning.

North Sioux City Fire Chief Bill Pappas said fire crews were alerted to a blaze at Sioux Laundry, 510 Centennial Drive at around 3:30 a.m.

The North Sioux City Fire Department and the Sergeant Bluff Fire Department spent more than three hours fighting the fire.

Nobody was injured and the building is considered a total loss, Pappas said.

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Emergency crews battled an early morning blaze at a North Sioux City business on Tuesday.

The fire occurred at Sioux Laundry, 510 Centennial Drive.

The business had already been the site of a previous fire. On Nov. 11, 2020, Sioux Laundry received moderate damage to it's interior due to dryer heat.

Sioux Laundry provides services to area hospitals, medical facilities, restaurants and other businesses and industries.

