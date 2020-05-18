You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UPDATE: Sparklight resolved its internet and cable outage issues in Sioux City on Monday
View Comments

UPDATE: Sparklight resolved its internet and cable outage issues in Sioux City on Monday

{{featured_button_text}}
sparklight logo
Provided

UPDATE: Sparklight resolved its internet and cable services in Sioux City, mid-afternoon Monday. 

SIOUX CITY -- Many Sioux Cityans are experiencing outages issues with their internet and cable services on Monday.

Sparklight, on their Facebook page, said they are aware of the issues. 

"Our technicians are working to get this resolved as quickly as possible," they wrote. "We apologize for any inconvenience, and thank you in advance for your patience. We will continue to provide updates as they become available."

View Comments
2
0
0
1
14

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News