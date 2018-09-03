LITTLE SIOUX, Iowa -- Three people were killed and two people were injured in a three-vehicle collision on Interstate 29 Sunday night.
The accident occurred at mile marker 99 on the Interstate's southbound lane at around 6 p.m.
The Iowa State Patrol said a 2017 Cadillac XTS was northbound on I-29 before crossing the center median and into the southbound lanes for unknown reasons.
The Cadillac sideswiped a 2005 Chrysler 300, before hitting a 2008 Ford F-450 that was hauling a trailer.
The Chrysler pulled off onto the shoulder of the road, while the Cadillac came to a rest in the center median. The Ford truck and trailer went into the west ditch.
The Cadillac's driver, Richard Van Zee, 80, of Rock Valley, Iowa, was taken to a Missouri Valley, Iowa hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His passenger, Mary Ann Van Zee, 77, of Rock Valley, Iowa, was airlifted to Mercy Medical Center - Sioux City, where she died on Monday.
Elizabeth J. Cobbs, 65, of Knightstown, Indiana, died after being transported to Burgess Health Center in Onawa.
Michael E. Gerrish, 66, of Knightstown, Indiana, was transported to Mercy Medical Center - Sioux City by ambulance for his injuries. Melinda A. Gerrish, 52, of Shirley, indiana, was taken to Burgess Health Center in Onawa for the injuries she sustained in the crash.
The Monona and Harrison County Sheriff's Office provided assistance to the Iowa State Patrol, who said this accident remains under investigation.