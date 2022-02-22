 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WINTER WONDERLAND

UPDATE: Tuesday morning's winter weather caused fender benders, school cancellations

  • Updated
  • 0
Icy weather

Yen Nguyen scrapes ice off of a car parked along Pierce Street north of Downtown Sioux City early Tuesday morning. According to the National Weather Service, Sioux City was expected to receive about an inch of snow, but that is on top of a layer of freezing drizzle that fell Monday night into Tuesday.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Slick roads and icy conditions contributed to a few minor fender-benders for commuters Tuesday morning.

An estimated half-inch of snow and drizzle fell throughout metro Sioux City, causing area schools to cancel classes. 

Due to icy road conditions, Sioux City Community Schools canceled classes for Tuesday. Parent-teacher conferences will be held virtually as planned or teachers will reach out to reschedule in-person conferences with families, according to communication director Leslie Heying.

Other schools canceling classes were Bishop Heelan Catholic and Siouxland Christian Schools. 

At 9:25 p.m. on Monday night, the South Sioux City Community School District announced that school would start two hours late because of the poor weather conditions. In the same hour, the city of Sioux City informed residents there would be no garbage or recycling collection on Tuesday and that services would resume on Wednesday, February 23, along with pick up of Tuesday’s collection.

Alex Trellinger, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said snow would be out of the area by about noon. However, a north/northwest wind gusting to more than 30 mph kept things blustery.

"Sioux City's high will top off at 9 degrees on Tuesday," he said. "Tuesday's overnight temp will dip to a chilly eight below, with wind chill values as low as 26 below."

Don't expect a fast warmup, Trellinger said.

Wednesday's high will hit 13 degrees, while Wednesday night's low should bottom out at two below. Through Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service gave a 30% chance for snow on Wednesday night and a 50% chance for Thursday.

