UPDATE: Tuesday morning's winter weather caused fender benders, school cancellations

SIOUX CITY -- Slick roads and icy conditions contributed to a few minor fender-benders for commuters Tuesday morning.
An estimated half-inch of snow and drizzle fell throughout metro Sioux City, causing area schools to cancel classes.
Due to icy road conditions, Sioux City Community Schools canceled classes for Tuesday. Parent-teacher conferences will be held virtually as planned or teachers will reach out to reschedule in-person conferences with families, according to communication director Leslie Heying.
Other schools canceling classes were Bishop Heelan Catholic and Siouxland Christian Schools.
At 9:25 p.m. on Monday night, the South Sioux City Community School District announced that school would start two hours late because of the poor weather conditions. In the same hour, the city of Sioux City informed residents there would be no garbage or recycling collection on Tuesday and that services would resume on Wednesday, February 23, along with pick up of Tuesday’s collection.
Alex Trellinger, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said snow would be out of the area by about noon. However, a north/northwest wind gusting to more than 30 mph kept things blustery.
"Sioux City's high will top off at 9 degrees on Tuesday," he said. "Tuesday's overnight temp will dip to a chilly eight below, with wind chill values as low as 26 below."
Don't expect a fast warmup, Trellinger said.
Wednesday's high will hit 13 degrees, while Wednesday night's low should bottom out at two below. Through Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service gave a 30% chance for snow on Wednesday night and a 50% chance for Thursday.
Melanie Goodteacher and her son, Rylee McDaniel, dig out a neighbor's car Feb. 3, 2016 along Seventh Street in downtown Sioux City. Siouxlanders spent Wednesday digging out from about a foot of snow overnight.
Damon Mothershead, center, and Caleb Weber, left, clear snow off sidewalks along Jones Street in Sioux City's north side March 24, 2016. In back is Mothershead's daughter, Socorra Mothershead. A spring snow storm dropped about 14 inches of snow in Sioux City, according to the National Weather Service.
Jennifer Johnson of Rockinghan, North Carolina, uses a garbage can to help dig out her fiancee's car Thursday morning, March 24, 2016. A spring snow storm dropped about 14-inches of snow in Sioux City according to the National Weather Service.
A worker pushes away snow in a parking lot along Pierce Street in Sioux City Jan. 22, 2018. The storm prompted road closures, power outages and the shutdown of scores of area schools, businesses and government offices.
Ethan Garnett, 6, throws a snowball Jan. 22, 2018 while playing in an otherwise deserted downtown Sioux City. Siouxland's first major winter storm of 2018 paralyzed the region, dumping more than a foot of snow in some areas.
Effforts to clear snow from streets created a window wonderland as shown on Pierce Street in downtown Sioux City on Jan. 23, 2018. The city was digging out from a blizzard that dumped about a foot of snow in the region.
A Sioux City Community School District bus gets stuck in snow while picking up students along its route on West 5th Street near Ross in Sioux City Jan. 24, 2018. Many of Sioux City's streets were still clogged with snow and snowbound cars following the blizzard that dumped a foot of snow on the city.
A resident shovels out their car along 22nd Street in Sioux City early March 6, 2018after wind-whipped snow fell overnight. Sioux City received about 3.7 inches of snow. City plows worked into the night to clear residential streets.
Steve Fairley shovels a sidewalk April 3, 2018 at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Sioux City. An early spring snowstorm caused Sioux City to be put into a winter weather advisory, and dumped somewhere between 1 and 4 inches on the city -- depending on the location.
City of Sioux City workers clear snow April 18, 2018 morning along Fourth Street in downtown Sioux City. Around 2.5 inches of snow feel Wednesday in Sioux City, but it melted quickly during the afternoon.
Danny Loggins of Sioux City, shovels snow from a sidewalk along Fifth Street in downtown Sioux City Wednesday morning, Nov. 27, 2019. Sioux City received about six inches of snow in the storm, the first significant snowfall of the 2019-2020 winter season.
A pair of pedestrians cross Eighth Street in downtown Sioux City as early morning snows taper off Dec. 9, 2019. Snow driven by winds gusting up to 50 miles per hour created low visibility in the early morning hours, according to the National Weather Service.
A person walks a dog against a backdrop of snow and frost-covered trees Jan. 13, 2020, in Sioux City's Grandview Park. The storm left 2.3 inches of snow on the ground in Sioux City. Meanwhile, Ponca, Neb., got 5 inches, and Yankton, S.D., got 7 inches.
A person crosses Seventh Street as plows move snow in downtown Sioux City on Jan. 26, 2021. Sioux City received 5.7 inches Monday through Tuesday, while other parts of the tri-state region had over a foot of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
On March 1, the Art Center will begin a 25-day celebration, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of its 45,500-square-foot facility. The then newly-constructed building replaced the home of a former laundry and a Moose Lodge and Banquet Hall.
Yen Nguyen scrapes ice off of a car parked along Pierce Street north of Downtown Sioux City early Tuesday morning. According to the National Weather Service, Sioux City was expected to receive about an inch of snow, but that is on top of a layer of freezing drizzle that fell Monday night into Tuesday.