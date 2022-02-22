UPDATE: Tuesday morning's winter weather leads to fender benders, school cancellations

SIOUX CITY -- Slick roads and icy conditions contributed to a few minor fender-benders for commuters Tuesday morning.

An estimated half-inch of snow and drizzle fell throughout metro Sioux City, causing area schools to cancel classes.

Due to icy road conditions, Sioux City Community Schools canceled classes for Tuesday. Parent-teacher conferences will be held virtually as planned or teachers will reach out to reschedule in-person conferences with families, according to communication director Leslie Heying.

Other schools canceling classes were Bishop Heelan Catholic and Siouxland Christian Schools.

Alex Trellinger, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, snow will likely be out of the area by noon.

However, a north/northwest wind gusting to more than 30 mph will keep things blustery.

"Sioux City's high will top off at 9 degrees on Tuesday," he said. "Tuesday's overnight temp will dip to a chilly eight below, with wind chill values as low as 26 below."

Don't expect a fast warmup, Trellinger said.

Wednesday's high will hit 13 degrees, while Wednesday night's low should bottom out at two below.

