WOODBURY COUNTY -- Westbound traffic flow on Highway 20 near Moville, Iowa, has resumed after a brief closure on Thursday morning.
Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew said on Twitter than one lane of westbound traffic had reopened on the highway after flooding had previously left both lanes impassable. A detour route had been in place during the closure.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 20 near Moville, Iowa, were closed Thursday morning due to water over the roadway.
Westbound U.S.Highway 20 Moville closed until IDOT gets more signage to have traffic cross over.@ktivnews @kscj1360 @kcautv @scj @SiouxlandNews pic.twitter.com/6ZE8MdSiqg— Dave Drew (@SheriffDaveDrew) March 14, 2019
Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew said the westbound portion of the highway will remain closed until the Iowa Department of Transportation puts up signage to temporarily divert traffic into one of the eastbound lanes.