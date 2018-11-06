SIOUX CITY -- Touring various voting sites on Tuesday morning, Woodbury County Elections Commissioner Pat Gill was surprised at what he saw.
"I actually saw a few lines to polling places," he said. "They weren't long lines but people actually had to wait in line when the polling places first opened up."
Gill said that is unusual for midterm elections.
"I think we'll be in for a long day," he said. "With several close, contested elections, turnout should be busier than normal midterm years."
Indeed, Gill said voting should be up from 2014.
"In 2014, around 30,000 people voted," he said. "I think we'll have around 31,000 or about 57 percent of registered voters voting today."
Shortly after 9 a.m., Gill reported no problems at any polling sites and he expected another rush of activity around the noon hour.
"We should be seeing spurts of activity all day long," he said.
Those spurts started early in Precinct 36 in Lawton. Election worker Roxanne Pojar said about 10 voters were lined up outside the voting site at the Lawton Friendship Center 15 minutes before the site opened at 7 a.m.
Pojar said she's never seen voters waiting for the polls to open before.
"It's been really good. It's been steady all morning and afternoon so far," Pojar said just before 1 p.m.
Pojar said turnout so far was heavier than the 2016 election, which featured a presidential race.