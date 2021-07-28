UPDATED: Investigation continues into Wednesday morning shooting

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police continue to seek suspects and a motive for an early Wednesday shooting.

A 33-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was dropped off at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center by then-unknown subjects around 6:43 a.m. The victim was taken into surgery before he could provide a full statement to investigators.

According to a Sioux City Police news release, the car that transported the victim to the hospital was believed to have been heading to South Sioux City, and Sioux City Police detectives contacted the South Sioux City Police Department for help searching for the vehicle. South Sioux City officers located the car a short time later at the Budget Inn, 1201 First Ave., in South Sioux City.

A search warrant was obtained to seek evidence in the car. Based on statements made by people involved with the vehicle, police say the shooting may have occurred in the 400 block of 14th street shortly before the victim arrived at the hospital.

The victim's identity is not being released at this time. He is recovering from his injuries and has been unable to provide further details to police. No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Sioux City Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 258-8477.

Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter