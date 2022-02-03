UPDATED: Man charged with attempted murder in Milford shooting

MILFORD, Iowa -- A Jackson, Minnesota, man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a Thursday shooting in Milford.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Dickinson County District Court, Christian William Goyne-Yarns, 25, is accused of shooting a woman at least twice in the parking lot at GrapeTree Medical Staffing shortly after 8 a.m.
The complaint states that the victim called 911 and identified Goyne-Yarns as the person who shot her.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.