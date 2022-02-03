 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

UPDATED: Man charged with attempted murder in Milford shooting

  • Updated
  • 0

MILFORD, Iowa -- A Jackson, Minnesota, man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a Thursday shooting in Milford.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Dickinson County District Court, Christian William Goyne-Yarns, 25, is accused of shooting a woman at least twice in the parking lot at GrapeTree Medical Staffing shortly after 8 a.m.

The complaint states that the victim called 911 and identified Goyne-Yarns as the person who shot her.

Crime Scene
0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: REVV Aviation flight school opens at Bud Day Field

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News