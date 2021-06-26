UPDATED: Missing Denison, Iowa girl located 'safe and sound'

DENISON, Iowa -- A young girl who was reported missing Friday night in Denison, Iowa has been located.

Mackenzie Godden, 6, was located "safe and sound," according to a Crawford County Emergency Management Facebook post Saturday afternoon.

"Thanks to everyone involved. God bless you for your prayers and help," the agency wrote in its post.

She was located at around 4 p.m. Saturday, according to a press release provided by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. The DCI is "continuing to look into the circumstances surrounding her absence."

Mackenzie had been reported missing in Denison shortly before 9 p.m. Friday and had walked away from her residence around 7 p.m.

PREVIOUS STORY:

DENISON, Iowa -- Emergency crews spent Friday night and Saturday searching for a 6-year-old girl from Denison who went missing Friday night.

At around 8:53 p.m. Friday, the Crawford County Communications Center received a call regarding a missing girl who resides on Oak Ridge Drive in Denison, according to a press release from the Denison Police Department shared by the Iowa Department of Public Safety.