UPDATED: Missing Sioux City teen reported not in danger

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City teenager reported missing Saturday is believed to not be in any danger, according to an updated news release from the Sioux City Police Department.

Roxy Grimaldo, 14, is thought to have run away with a boyfriend her own age, the police department reported Saturday night.

Anyone with information on Grimaldo's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Sioux City Police Department at 279-6960. Harboring a runaway or concealing their whereabouts is an aggravated misdemeanor.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The Sioux City Police Department announced Saturday afternoon in a notice that they are seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenage girl.

According to the post, 14-year-old Roxy Cecelia Grimaldo was last seen Friday at 7:36 p.m. in the area of 17th and Summit streets after being dropped off by a ride share vehicle.

Grimaldo is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with shoulder-length black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jogging pants, white Adidas shoes with black stripes and carrying a black backpack with gold straps. She also has blue braces.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact Det. Kevin Erickson at 712-276-6960.

