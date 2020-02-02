UPDATED: Missing Sioux City teen returns home

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City teenager reported missing Saturday has returned home.
Roxy Grimaldo, 14, who was reported missing Saturday, has come home and is safe with her parents, according to an email from Sioux City Police Sgt. Jeremy McClure.
Saturday night, after she had been reported missing, the police department released updated information that Grimaldo was not believed to have been in danger and that she was had probably run away with a boyfriend her own age.
Detectives are continuing their investigation.
You have free articles remaining.
PREVIOUS STORY:
The Sioux City Police Department announced Saturday afternoon in a notice that they are seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenage girl.
According to the post, 14-year-old Roxy Cecelia Grimaldo was last seen Friday at 7:36 p.m. in the area of 17th and Summit streets after being dropped off by a ride share vehicle.
Grimaldo is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with shoulder-length black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jogging pants, white Adidas shoes with black stripes and carrying a black backpack with gold straps. She also has blue braces.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact Det. Kevin Erickson at 712-276-6960.