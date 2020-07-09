You are the owner of this article.
UPDATED: Newell, Iowa, lifts water advisory after no mercury found
UPDATED: Newell, Iowa, lifts water advisory after no mercury found

NEWELL, Iowa -- The City of Newell, in Buena Vista County, has lifted a do-not-use water advisory after tests showed that the city's drinking water was not contaminated with mercury.

Samples taken at five sites showed no presence of mercury, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said. Residents can safely resume using tap water for all uses.

The city had issued the water advisory Wednesday after the water supply operator noticed a small amount of mercury in a wastewater drain at the city’s treatment plant. During the advisory, residents were asked to use bottled or an alternate source of water for all uses and to avoid skin contact with the city's water.

Iowa DNR logo
