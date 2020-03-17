UPDATED: Reynolds orders Iowa restaurants, bars to suspend on-site sales over COVID-19, forcing some local layoffs

“We are closed for business,” Dolan said Tuesday. "That’s not because we want to be. It’s because we were ordered to close by the government...

"I’m still in shock. I don’t know what else to say.”

Under Reynolds' directive, all restaurants and bars are closed to the public, but food and beverages may be sold on a carryout or drive-through basis if they are promptly taken from the premises or are delivered to customers off the premises. But that was little solace to bar owners like Dolan, who sell little or any food.

Other businesses closed by the governor’s order included all casinos, fitness centers, health clubs, health spas, gyms and aquatic centers; all theaters or other performance venues at which live performances or movies are shown.

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City shut down its 45,000-square-foot casino at noon Tuesday.

"The temporary closure of our casino is the best thing to do for our team members and guests," Hard Rock general manager Doug Fisher said in a statement. "Fortunately, we have not yet had any COVID-19 cases at the facility, though we feel it is important to take preventive steps to limit the risks of community spread."