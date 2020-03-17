UPDATED: Reynolds orders Iowa restaurants, bars to suspend on-site sales over COVID-19, forcing some local layoffs

DES MOINES -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday declared a statewide public health disaster emergency effective at noon that included limiting gatherings to 10 people and closing bars, restaurants, casinos and other businesses in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Reynolds said she took the action in activating the public health response and recovery aspects of the state disaster emergency plan to slow the community spread of the virus that already has triggered 23 confirmed cases and likely will grow in the future.
The governor said her order takes significant steps to require social distancing and limit community spread of the virus by implementing temporary measures including moving restaurants to drive-through, carryout and delivery only and closures of certain entities such as bars and recreational facilities.
In Sioux City, scores of businesses were forced to quickly comply with the governor's order, which took effect at noon on St. Patrick's Day, ordinarily a busy time for many bars and restaurants.
For Mac Dolan, the timing couldn't have been worse. Dolan is a founder of Sioux City's St. Patrick's Day parade, which was canceled last week due to coroavirus worries.
Now, Dolan said he will be forced to close all four of his bars -- Work & Church, Crash Boom Bang Whiskey Hole, Marty’s Tap and Teasers Gentlemen’s Club -- and lay off all 70 of his employees.
“We are closed for business,” Dolan said Tuesday. "That’s not because we want to be. It’s because we were ordered to close by the government...
"I’m still in shock. I don’t know what else to say.”
Under Reynolds' directive, all restaurants and bars are closed to the public, but food and beverages may be sold on a carryout or drive-through basis if they are promptly taken from the premises or are delivered to customers off the premises. But that was little solace to bar owners like Dolan, who sell little or any food.
Other businesses closed by the governor’s order included all casinos, fitness centers, health clubs, health spas, gyms and aquatic centers; all theaters or other performance venues at which live performances or movies are shown.
The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City shut down its 45,000-square-foot casino at noon Tuesday.
"The temporary closure of our casino is the best thing to do for our team members and guests," Hard Rock general manager Doug Fisher said in a statement. "Fortunately, we have not yet had any COVID-19 cases at the facility, though we feel it is important to take preventive steps to limit the risks of community spread."
The Hard Rock had announced Monday the casino would remain open, with more social distancing measures, but the hotel would temporarily close Tuesday.
WinnaVegas Casino, owned and operated by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska on reservation land near Sloan, Iowa, shut down Tuesday for a minimum of two weeks.
"We’ve been planning ahead in the event this happened,” WinnaVegas general manager Mayan Beltran said in a statement. "Our number one priority is the safety and well-being of our staff, casino patrons, and hotel guests. Since the outbreak occurred, we’ve been diligent about cleaning and sterilizing the property above and beyond our normal cleaning protocol."
Grand Falls Casino Golf Resort announced the closure of the rural Lyon County venue on Monday, with the shutdown expected to last until at least March 31.
Reynolds' proclamation also allows state agencies additional flexibility in responding to the unprecedented COVID-19 situation, and supports the critical work of public health, the governor said in a news release.
“These are unprecedented times and the state of Iowa will do whatever is necessary to address this public health disaster,” she said. “I have authorized all available state resources, supplies, equipment and materials to combat the spread of COVID-19,” said Reynolds. “The actions taken today are necessary to protect the health and safety of all Iowans and are critical to mitigating the spread of the virus.”
Other impacted businesses include fitness centers, health clubs, health spas, gyms and aquatic center.
Prior to the governor's announcement, AMC at Southern Hills Mall and Promenade Cinema 14 in downtown Sioux City announced plans to close their movie theaters.
Some restaurants, including fast-food chains like McDonald's, had already started to limit sales to carryout and drive-thru. Other restaurants and bars will do the same as a result of Reynolds' order.
Marto Brewing Co., which has been open for less than a year on Fourth Street, rapidly changed the eat-in restaurant and sit-down taproom into a takeout place offering both food and craft beer growlers to customers on the go.
"We’ve been telling customers that they can still order food online for pickup,” owner Erik Martin said, a couple of hours after Reynolds' issued the order. “We are also looking into delivering our food as well.”
In Nebraska, Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday announced public events and gatherings statewide will be limited to 10 people or fewer to prevent or control the spread of the coronavirus.
Ricketts said businesses can stay open and the crowd limit does not include grocery stores. In coming days, he said, restaurants may be limited to takeout service.
In South Dakota, Gov. Kristi Noem said Monday she would not be calling for restaurants or bars in the state to close.
The Journal's Dave Dreeszen and Earl Horlyk and the Lincoln Journal Star's Don Walton contributed to this story.