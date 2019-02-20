SIOUX CITY -- Due to snowy weather, many area schools have either cancelled classes or have delayed starts on Wednesday.
Sioux City Community School District, Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools, Dakota Valley Schools, Elk Point-Jefferson, Hinton Community Schools, Kingsley-Pierson Community Schools, Lawton-Bronson Community Schools, Le Mars Community Schools, St. Paul Lutheran School, Sergeant Bluff-Luton Schools, Siouxland Christian School and South Sioux City have all cancelled classes for Wednesday.
Briar Cliff University and Western Iowa Tech Community College will be closed on Wednesday while classes at Morningside College will resume at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.
