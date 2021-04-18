UPDATED: Sioux Center woman, 55, dies in motorcycle-versus-car crash near Rock Valley

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa -- A Sioux Center woman died in a motorcycle-versus-car crash south of Rock Valley Sunday morning.

At around 11:41 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office began investigating a motorcycle-versus-passenger car crash on Elmwood Avenue (County Road K-30), about six miles south of Rock Valley, according to a press release from the Sioux County Sheriff's Office.

19-year-old Dyson Kooima of Rock Valley was driving a 2006 Ford Fusion northbound on Elmwood Avenue, while 55-year-old Jana Haglund of Sioux Center, Iowa, was heading southbound on Elmwood Avenue on a 2007 Cobra Sunset motorcycle.

Haglund lost control of the motorcycle, entered the northbound lane and struck Kooima. Haglund was ejected from the motorcycle and entered the east ditch.

Haglund was pronounced dead as a result of her injuries. Kooima was transported by the Sioux Center Ambulance to Sioux Center Health for treatment of minor injuries.

The Ford sustained approximately $8,000 in damage. The Cobra sustained an estimated $2,000 in damage.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, Sioux Center Police Department, Sioux Center Fire Department and Sioux Center Ambulance.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.