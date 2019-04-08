{{featured_button_text}}
W. 6th and Main water main break

Sioux City workers monitor the site of a large water main break at the northeast corner of West Sixth and Main streets Monday. Force from the break created a deep hole and spread mud and debris around the intersection.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- A major water main break near West Sixth and Main streets disrupted water service for scores of Sioux City homes and businesses Monday.

At about 9 a.m., a 24-inch water transmission main broke at the intersection, located near Cook Park. City crews responded and isolated the section within about 90 minutes.

City officials said water pressure dropped for some users briefly, but should have returned to normal within a few minutes. No action needs to be taken by residents. Residents who notice discoloration of their water should simply open a tap and allow it to run until the water is clear, city officials advised.

With a main break of this size, sediment in the water lines can dislodge and cause the water to be discolored. It may take several minutes of flushing to clear the water up.

