Updated Sioux City Metro Trail Maps to be distributed

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council (SIMPCO) is distributing new maps of the Sioux City Metropolitan bike trail system.

The Sioux City Metropolitan Trail Map was last updated in 2017. The new version includes all current trails, on-street bike routes and known future trail projects. The online version of the map will be continuously updated as trail projects are completed and with any additional future trail developments.

Maps will be distributed throughout the Siouxland Metro communities of Sioux City, North Sioux City, South Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff. Maps will be available in public spaces such as city halls, museums, parks and libraries; as well as in some businesses, such as hotels and sporting goods stores.

In addition to the paper maps, an online version of the map can be accessed from SIMPCO's website in the transportation planning division under bicycle/pedestrian activities (simpco.org/division/transportation-planning/bicycle-pedestrian-activities). A corresponding QR code will be available on paper maps and at several trailhead signs throughout the bike network for quick mobile access to the online maps.

The trail map update was made possible by an award from the Missouri River Historical Development organization's micro grant program.