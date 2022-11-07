UPDATED: Sioux City police are searching for suspect in Monday morning stabbing

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police are on the lookout for a man suspected in a Monday morning stabbing in Leeds.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Sioux City Police.

Investigators are searching for Faron Starr, 37, in the incident. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

At around 7:28 a.m., police were alerted to a female who had been stabbed repeatedly in the Leeds home.

The female said she had been stabbed by Starr, her ex-boyfriend, and drove to Leeds Food and Fuel where she asked an employees to call the police, according to the Sioux City Police.

A SWAT team conducted a search of a residence and Starr wasn't found in the vicinity.

The female victim, whose name isn't being released, was transported to UnityPoint - St. Luke's for her injuries. The injuries were non-life threatening, according to police. Leah McInerney, a senior marketing specialist, said the hospital in currently under controlled access until further notice.

According to McInerney, this is a precautionary measure that is put in place when a patient is admitted because of an act of violence. This procedure helps to ensure the safety of patients, visitors and hospital personnel.