 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking alert top story

UPDATED: Suspect dead, deputy injured in Sergeant Bluff mobile home park shooting

  • 0
Officer involved shooting

Iowa State Troopers and Woodbury County Sheriff's deputies respond to a shots fired incident at Woodford Mobile Home Park, 501 B St., in Sergeant Bluff Wednesday. A male suspect was shot by a sheriff's deputy. He later died from his injuries. A sheriff's deputy were also injured in the incident.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan talks briefly about an officer involved shooting in Sergeant Bluff, Wednesday night, Jan. 12, 2022.

SERGEANT BLUFF -- A suspect is dead and a law enforcement official was injured in an altercation at a mobile home park Wednesday night.

Shortly before 6 p.m., Woodbury County Sheriff's deputies were called to the Woodford Mobile Home Park, 501 B St., for a report of a burglary in progress. A witness directed deputies to a suspect who was allegedly forcing his way into a mobile home.

According to a news release from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the subject advanced toward deputies with a tire iron. One of the deputies fired a Taser at the suspect, which proved ineffective. 

After being struck by the suspect's tire iron, the second deputy shot the suspect. The suspect was transported to MercyOne Siouxland where he died as a result of his gunshot wound. His identity isn't being released at the present time.

An autopsy will be scheduled at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny, Iowa, in coming days.

Sgt Bluff officer involved shooting

Police tape hangs between lots five and six at Woodford Mobile Home Park in Sergeant Bluff Thursday morning. A Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a person Wednesday evening after the subject reportedly advanced towards deputies with a tire iron. The shooting remains under investigation.

The deputy who was assaulted was transported to UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's for his injuries. He has been released from the hospital.

People are also reading…

Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan said both deputies involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, a standard measure that is also contained in the sheriff's department's policies. The names of the deputies currently are not being released.

"The names won't be released until after interviews by the DCI," Sheehan said. Those interviews have not yet been conducted, he said.

Sheehan said both deputies were wearing body cameras, and the entire incident was captured on video. The sheriff's office will conduct a separate investigation of the incident to review the deputies' actions and their adherence to department policies.

The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office, the Sergeant Bluff Police Department, the Iowa State Patrol and the DCI are conducting the investigation into this active, ongoing case.

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Adorable Sumatran tiger cub takes first steps outside

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News