LE MARS, Iowa -- An SUV driver was critically injured Sunday afternoon in a collision with a semi-tractor trailer in rural Plymouth County.
The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash at the north junction of Plymouth County roads C-16 and K-22 northwest of Le Mars at about 1:25 p.m., according to a news release.
James Utesh, 87, of Akron, Iowa, was westbound in the SUV, towing a grain head, on C-16, and the semi, driven by Chase Breitbarth, 34, of Le Mars, was southbound on K-22 when Utesch crossed in front of him at the intersection. Breitbarth was unable to stop before hitting the SUV.
Utesch was airlifted to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City in critical condition, but on Monday was in stable condition, according to updated information from the Plymouth County Sheriff. Breitbarth was uninjured. The accident is still under investigation.