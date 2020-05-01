You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
USD prepares for fall semester launch
View Comments

USD prepares for fall semester launch

VERMILLION, S.D. -- The University of South Dakota (USD) announced Friday that it will resume on-campus operations, including face-to-face instruction this fall.

USD President Sheila K. Gestring said the decision to return to campus this fall was made under careful consideration and following discussions with the South Dakota Board of Regents, University staff, public health authorities and state leadership.

"We are incredibly excited about the opportunity to bring our students home to campus and reinvigorate campus with their energy," she said. "As we move forward into a new normal, our top priority continues to be the safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff."

"We remain vigilant in our responsibility to protect our community members and we will continue to make decisions that prioritize their well-being," Gestring continued.

USD logo
Ty Rushing
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News