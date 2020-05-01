USD prepares for fall semester launch

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

VERMILLION, S.D. -- The University of South Dakota (USD) announced Friday that it will resume on-campus operations, including face-to-face instruction this fall.

USD President Sheila K. Gestring said the decision to return to campus this fall was made under careful consideration and following discussions with the South Dakota Board of Regents, University staff, public health authorities and state leadership.

"We are incredibly excited about the opportunity to bring our students home to campus and reinvigorate campus with their energy," she said. "As we move forward into a new normal, our top priority continues to be the safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff."

"We remain vigilant in our responsibility to protect our community members and we will continue to make decisions that prioritize their well-being," Gestring continued.

